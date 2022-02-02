 
Wednesday February 02, 2022
World

Israel to remove two officers over death of Palestinian-American

By AFP
February 02, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army is to strip two officers of their commands and reprimand a third following the death of an elderly Palestinian-American detained during a security operation in the occupied West Bank, it said on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the investigation into last month’s death in Israeli custody of Omar Assad, 78, but called on Israel to probe all Palestinian deaths at the hands of Israeli troops, not just those involving US passport holders.

