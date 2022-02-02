Pupils at French Talmud school removed over abuse claims

Bussieres, France: French social services have taken 42 pupils from an ultra-orthodox Jewish religious school near Paris into care, local authorities said on Tuesday, as the institution faced allegations of years of abuse.

The Beth Yossef school in Bussieres, around 60 kilometres east of the capital, was hosting "many underage American and Israeli children who do not speak French in abusive conditions", said Laureline Peyrefitte, prosecutor in nearby Meaux.

The children, aged 12 and above, allegedly suffered "being locked up, confiscation of their identity documents, poor conditions, acts of abuse, lack of access to education and healthcare, and no possibility of returning to their families," she added.