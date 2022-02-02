Pupils at French Talmud school removed over abuse claims

Bussieres, France: French social services have taken 42 pupils from an ultra-orthodox Jewish religious school near Paris into care, local authorities said on Tuesday, as the institution faced allegations of years of abuse.
The Beth Yossef school in Bussieres, around 60 kilometres east of the capital, was hosting "many underage American and Israeli children who do not speak French in abusive conditions", said Laureline Peyrefitte, prosecutor in nearby Meaux.
The children, aged 12 and above, allegedly suffered "being locked up, confiscation of their identity documents, poor conditions, acts of abuse, lack of access to education and healthcare, and no possibility of returning to their families," she added.
Tokyo: Controversial right-wing politician and former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, who made a decades-long career...
Johannesburg: South Africa’s legal lion breeding has spawned a tiger farming industry for commercial exports,...
Algiers: Eight people including three children died Tuesday in a fire in northeastern Algeria caused by a household...
Vatican City: Pope Francis called on religious sisters Tuesday to "fight" when treated unfairly, acknowledging that...
Paris: France’s President Emmanuel Macron plans to wait before officially declaring he will seek a second term in...
Nairobi: The dismembered remains of a four-year-old albino boy were found on Tuesday in Burundi a few days after he...
Comments