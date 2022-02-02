 
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Two babies killed by winter cold in Syria

By AFP
February 02, 2022

Haranbush, Syria: Two Syrian infant girls have died from harsh winter weather in northwest Syria where snow and rain have destroyed the tents of hundreds of displaced families, the United Nations said Tuesday.

"A seven-day-old girl and a two-month-old girl have died from the cold in Idlib province," the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA told AFP. According to an AFP correspondent in northern Idlib, both children were announced dead on Tuesday.

