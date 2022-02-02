Two babies killed by winter cold in Syria

Haranbush, Syria: Two Syrian infant girls have died from harsh winter weather in northwest Syria where snow and rain have destroyed the tents of hundreds of displaced families, the United Nations said Tuesday.
"A seven-day-old girl and a two-month-old girl have died from the cold in Idlib province," the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA told AFP. According to an AFP correspondent in northern Idlib, both children were announced dead on Tuesday.
Tokyo: Controversial right-wing politician and former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, who made a decades-long career...
Johannesburg: South Africa’s legal lion breeding has spawned a tiger farming industry for commercial exports,...
Algiers: Eight people including three children died Tuesday in a fire in northeastern Algeria caused by a household...
Vatican City: Pope Francis called on religious sisters Tuesday to "fight" when treated unfairly, acknowledging that...
Paris: France’s President Emmanuel Macron plans to wait before officially declaring he will seek a second term in...
Nairobi: The dismembered remains of a four-year-old albino boy were found on Tuesday in Burundi a few days after he...
Comments