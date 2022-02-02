 
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Dolce & Gabbana joins fur-free club

By AFP
February 02, 2022

Milan: Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana announced on Tuesday it would no longer use fur in its collections from this year, joining a long line of luxury brands seeking more humane alternatives. "Dolce & Gabbana is working towards a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur," communications officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

