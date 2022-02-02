 
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Ethiopian Airlines to resume 737 MAX flights

By AFP
February 02, 2022

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian Airlines will operate the Boeing 737 MAX for the first time since a crash nearly three years ago killed all 157 people on board and triggered the global grounding of the aircraft. Flight 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi plunged six minutes after takeoff into a field southeast of the Ethiopian capital in March 2019, five months after a similar crash in Indonesia left 189 people dead.

