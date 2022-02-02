Ethiopian Airlines to resume 737 MAX flights

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian Airlines will operate the Boeing 737 MAX for the first time since a crash nearly three years ago killed all 157 people on board and triggered the global grounding of the aircraft. Flight 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi plunged six minutes after takeoff into a field southeast of the Ethiopian capital in March 2019, five months after a similar crash in Indonesia left 189 people dead.
Tokyo: Controversial right-wing politician and former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, who made a decades-long career...
Johannesburg: South Africa’s legal lion breeding has spawned a tiger farming industry for commercial exports,...
Algiers: Eight people including three children died Tuesday in a fire in northeastern Algeria caused by a household...
Vatican City: Pope Francis called on religious sisters Tuesday to "fight" when treated unfairly, acknowledging that...
Paris: France’s President Emmanuel Macron plans to wait before officially declaring he will seek a second term in...
Nairobi: The dismembered remains of a four-year-old albino boy were found on Tuesday in Burundi a few days after he...
Comments