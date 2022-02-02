Four held for selling crystal meth in juice cartons

The Malir district police claimed busting a gang involved in supplying crystal meth (ice) in juice cartons to youngsters, and arrested four suspects in a raid on Tuesday.

Malir police chief SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said that after a tip-off was received that a consignment of crystal meth was about to be smuggled to Karachi through Shah Latif Town, SHO Shah Latif Mumtaz Khan was directed to expand its intelligence network and catch the culprits.

The SHO, along with a team, conducted a raid in Saleh Muhammad Goth. On seeing the police, the suspects tried to escape, but the police chased and overpowered them. The suspects were identified as Saddam Hussain Khadim, Saddam Hussain, Zeeshan and Khalid. Several juice cartons and cell phones were seized from them.

SSP Bahadur said that when the police opened the juice cartons they found one kilogram of crystal meth worth millions in the international market. During the initial interrogation, the suspects said they had brought the narcotic to Karachi from Machh, Balochistan, from a dealer.