Key suspect in Dua Mangi case still at large

Zohaib Qureshi, the main accused in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case, escaped from police custody five days ago, but he is yet to be caught again. Police fear that he has made his way into the Kutcha area. They have also requested the higher authorities for his name to be put on the exit control list (ECL) and freezing his bank accounts.

“Several raids have been conducted in Karachi and outside the city, but we have been unable to trace his location,” a senior police officer said. “He is believed to have fled to the Kutcha area. Along with human intelligence, police are trying to trace his whereabouts with the help of modern techniques, including geo-fencing.”

The convicted prisoner had escaped on Thursday after giving the court police officials the slip when they had taken him to a shopping centre on Tariq Road on their way back to the Central Jail Karachi from the trial court.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the jail authorities have declared the production of the four prisoners in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case outside the jail risky, and requested the home department to conduct their trial inside the jail.

The SSP of the central jail and correctional facility has written to the prisons chief, requesting him to move the matter to the Sindh Home Department.

The SSP said Qureshi had made a clean escape from the custody of the court police, so the production of four more accused in the same case outside the jail would be a high security risk, and it would be better to opt for the government policy of a prison trial.

An investigation into Qureshi’s escape has revealed that the court police are involved in facilitating criminals during their production in court. It has been revealed that Qureshi regularly used the same ride-hailing taxi for his trial in court without wearing handcuffs.

Police have included the taxi driver, who charged Qureshi between Rs1,500 and Rs2,000, in their investigation. They have also asked the authorities to put Qureshi’s name on the ECL to prevent his possible escape from the country as well as to freeze his bank accounts.

The former jail superintendent had mentioned the malpractices of the court police to the relevant authorities several times, but no serious action was ever taken. In one such letter, Muhammad Hassan Sahito had requested stringent measures to curb malpractices as well as transportation of prisoners in the prison van. He had sought timely action to help avert security lapses.

He had referred to information and source reports about the court police allowing prisoners facing trials, especially in the accountability and other special courts, to visit their homes when produced in courts. He said they were advised many times to desist from such practice but all in vain.

He cited the example of the October 26, 2020 escape of under-trial prisoner (UTP) Akhtar Pathan, who had been handed over to court police head constable Muhammad Khalid to be produced in an anti-corruption court in a special case of Anti-Corruption Establishment.

He said the prisoner was also involved in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases, adding that he returned to prison the same day but without the escort of the court police. The ex-superintendent said that when the prisoner was asked about the incident, he said he had received a phone call from home about his daughter being ill, so he requested the head constable to allow him to visit his home, and after seeing his daughter he returned to the prison.