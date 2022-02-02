CCPO attends cop’s funeral prayers

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior police officers on Tuesday attended the funeral prayers of the Inspector Headquarters City Division Abdul Rasheed, who died last night due to cardiac arrest.

SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP City Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti, SP ARF M Imran, SDPOs, senior police officers along with officials also attended the funeral prayers of the deceased. The CCPO Lahore lauded the exceptional services of late Abdul Rasheed for the police department and assured the family members of full support and welfare from Lahore police.