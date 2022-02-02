CCPO attends cop’s funeral prayers

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior police officers on Tuesday attended the funeral prayers of the Inspector Headquarters City Division Abdul Rasheed, who died last night due to cardiac arrest.
SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP City Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti, SP ARF M Imran, SDPOs, senior police officers along with officials also attended the funeral prayers of the deceased. The CCPO Lahore lauded the exceptional services of late Abdul Rasheed for the police department and assured the family members of full support and welfare from Lahore police.
LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar on Tuesday stressed the need for implementation of the Trade Facilitation Agreement of...
LAHORE:The Punjab government is committed to promotion of the culture of Punjab. The survival of our culture lies in...
LAHORE:The arrival of several passenger trains coming from various parts of the country was delayed for many hours due...
LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of roads sector at an...
LAHORE:To stop consumers from wasting groundwater, Water and Sanitation Agency has decided to include fines in...
LAHORE:Surveillance cameras installed in all LDA approved private housing societies in Lahore are being integrated...
Comments