Call to enforce WTO trade accord

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar on Tuesday stressed the need for implementation of the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as it was vital to Pakistan’s economic progress.

The seminar was organised by the Revenue Mobilisation for Investment and Trade (ReMIT) with a view to identify “obstacles being faced by businesses in cross-border trade” and to jointly devise a mechanism for their removal.

The discussion was opened by the Adviser Facilitation of ReMIT, Dr Jawwad Agha. He stressed the need for implementation of Trade Facilitation Agreement as it was important for Pakistan’s economic progress. Dr Tauqir Shah, Project Coordinator, highlighted the changing environment of international trade which called for continuous reforms to tap the potential of gaining economic benefits in the international value chain. Dr Javed Iqbal, Member Punjab Revenue Authority, who was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, elaborated the importance of the trade facilitation in enhancing trade and its positive effect on economy.