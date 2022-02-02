Govt committed to promoting Punjab culture: minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government is committed to promotion of the culture of Punjab. The survival of our culture lies in the survival of the institutions involved in cultural activities.

These views were expressed by the Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Khayal Ahmed Kastro while addressing a special function at Alhamra Art Council under the auspices of Information and Culture Department as the chief guest.

Provincial Secretary for Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, Additional Secretary Farhat Jabeen, chairperson Alhamra Arts Council Muneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Zulfi also attended the ceremony. About 47 cultural organisations attended the event. A sum of around Rs9 million was distributed as grant-in-aid. This money will be spent this year for the promotion of art and culture in the province. The minister said that the cultural organisations engaged in the promotion of culture were undoubtedly rendering invaluable services. For the first time in history, the government has formulated a cultural policy. The main purpose of cultural policy is to work for the revival of cultural organisations and the promotion of art and culture. No nation can develop by putting its culture behind it. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister, the true colours of Punjab culture will be shown to the world.