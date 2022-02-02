Two uplift schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of roads sector at an estimated cost of Rs2.322 billion. The approved development schemes included Construction of Link Road from GT Road to Sialkot – Lahore Motorway (Gujranwala to Eminabad), Tehsil & District Gujranwala at the cost of Rs748.686 million and dualisation of Sialkot – Eminabad Road up to Dharam Kot, District Sialkot at the cost of Rs1.573 billion.
