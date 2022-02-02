Wasa to add fine to bills to stop waste of water

LAHORE:To stop consumers from wasting groundwater, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has decided to include fines in monthly water bills of the citizens who were found wasting water.

The decision was taken by the Agency’s DMD Ghafran Ahmed. The decision will help the agency to conserve ground water besides helping in creating awareness among the users to save water.

Wasa has already involved Dolphin Police Force in the activity who shared pictures of people with Wasa who were found wasting groundwater by cleaning their cars or ramps from the tap water.

As per the data collected from Wasa, pending fines reported by Dolphin Police during the period of January 1, 2022 to January 25, 2022 were 427, which will be added to the monthly water bills of the consumers concerned.

These included 65 challans from Allama Iqbal Town, 19 from Aziz Bhatti and Wagah Towns, 20 from Gulberg Town, 11 from Gunj Bakhsh Town, 23 from Jubilee Town, 82 from Nishter Town, 24 from Ravi Town, 22 from Shalimar Town, 154 from non-Wasa areas and seven were untraceable.

As soon as Wasa received a picture, it issued a fine notice to the person concerned with the proof but in many cases people didn’t bother to pay the fine. To coup up with this problem, DMD has instructed to include fines in the water bills of the culprits.

He said Wasa had also established teams in each directorate for patrolling and ticketing for wasting water and targets were given to each director to ensure the waste of water would stop.

The Agency’s DMD while talking with the scribe said that the decision was taken in wake of water conservation. He said groundwater table was depleting with a rate of one meter per year, which was very alarming and should be stopped to continue provision of clean drinking water to our future generations.

He said that the move would help in conservation of water and would reduce burden on water table besides helping in efficient distribution of available water among the existing as well as new consumers smartly.

He said that Wasa was also taking other steps to conserve water which included running of tube-wells at specific timings, installation of water meters, construction of rainwater storage tanks and running awareness campaigns among the masses.