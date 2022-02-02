‘PSCA cameras to cover LDA societies’

LAHORE:Surveillance cameras installed in all LDA approved private housing societies in Lahore are being integrated with Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). This was stated by the Chief Operating Officer of PSCA DIG Kamran Khan during a meeting with the representatives of private housing societies here at PSCA Headquarters, Qurban Police Lines on Tuesday. He said Punjab govt approved this while keeping in view the increase in population and need to expand its surveillance capability. This step will help control crime and maintain law and order in the city.

In the first phase, already installed CCTV cameras at private housing societies will be connected with Safe Cities Authority. The purpose of meeting was to implement standard policy guidelines approved by LDA for integration of the surveillance system with PPIC3 Centre Lahore.