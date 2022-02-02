People’s lot being changed, says SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and the Punjab government’s spokesperson Hasaan Khawar has said that inauguration of Health Card in Bahawalpur, the single largest public interest project in Pakistan, is set to benefit 15 million people of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar in 100 hospitals of the division.

He said the PTI government was changing the destiny of the province by taking health facilities to new heights. Every family can now avail treatment with a sum of Rs1 million per annum, SACM said. He said the government had bridged the gap between the rich and the poor and the fate of the people of Punjab was changing with each passing day. The development and prosperity of South Punjab is the vision and mission of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar and for the first time in the history of the Punjab, this neglected region has joined the race of development and prosperity, he added.