16 new dengue cases reported

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said 16 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in the City.

In a press statement issued here, he said 24 confirmed cases of dengue had been recorded across the province during the current year, adding that there was no patient in hospitals while the Punjab government had reserved 4,202 beds for dengue patient in hospitals of the province. Imran Sikandar said 284,598 indoor and 55,544 outdoor locations were checked in the province while checking of 3,259 indoor and 641 outdoor places was carried out in the city.

Appointed: JUP-Noorani senior leader Allama Qari Muhammad Zawar Bahadur has been appointed as chairman of party’s Supreme Council on Tuesday. His appointment was made by party president Sahibzada Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair after a consultative meeting of central shoora and central executive council. Addressing on the occasion, Dr Abul Khair Zubair expressed confidence that the active and dynamic role of Qari Zawwar Bahadur would make the party regain its popularity and religious importance.