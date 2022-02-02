Aslam reviews power supply to industries

LAHORE:Provincial minister for industries and commerce Aslam Iqbal said that problems of electricity and gas would not be allowed to hinder colonisation of industrial estates.

Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday, he instructed that the FIEDMC, PIEDMC and departments concerned should work within the timeline.

The meeting reviewed the issues of electricity and gas supply to industrial estates of Punjab. The minister issued instructions to the departments concerned regarding the power supply to the industrial estates. He said that only colonisation of industrial estates could create new employment opportunities. He said that it was the PM’s vision to accelerate the process of industrialisation and therefore no obstacle would be tolerated to the promotion of industrialisation.