Minor dies in roof collapse

LAHORE:A two-year old child died and four persons were injured when a dilapidated roof made of wood and TR garder collapsed in the Kahna area on Tuesday.

The victims were present inside the room at Shahzad Colony, Kahna, Ferozepur Road when the roof caved in. The victims were trapped under the debris. The rescuers removed the body and rescued around six persons three of them were shifted to hospital. Two were given treatment at the spot.

Three other victims identified as Adeel Sajid, 03, Sadia Arshad, Samiullah, 02, were shifted to Children’s Hospital and Lahore General Hospital. Sami was pronounced as brought dead.

Valuables burnt: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house in Shah Jamal on Tuesday. Reportedly, the house situated at Tall Wali Gali towards Shah Jamal caught fire due to short circuit. The nearby people called rescue teams who responded to the spot and extinguished it. No loss of life or injury was reported.

TRUCKS: Collision of two trucks on Ravi Bridge Saggian caused traffic mess in the area. According to City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL), two trucks had collided at Ravi Bridge, Saggian. One of them overturned hindering the flow of traffic. However, no one was hurt.

SP Traffic Shahzad Khan reached the spot on information and deployed extra contingent of wardens to maintain the traffic flow. The traffic from Al-Saeed Chowk to Saggian Bridge remained suspended until the road clearance operation continued. In another incident at Shahdara Chowk, a tanker filled with caustic soda overturned reportedly due to thick fog. Traffic police called in a crane to remove it.

INJURED: Two persons were injured after car of AC Muridke hit a footpath near Mehmood Booti owning to fog. AC Ibrahim Rubab was not present inside the vehicle but only his staff members were driving the car to their office in the morning and had to take the route using Eastern Bypass. As the vehicle reached Mehmood Booti, the driver lost control reportedly due to poor visibility and rammed into the footpath. As a result, two riders received injuries. They were shifted to hospital.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 892 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 972 were injured. Out of this 597 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 375 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

search operations: DIG Operations Dr Muhammad Abid Khan said that search operations were essential for the lasting peace and suppression of anti-social elements.

Lahore police conducted 635 search operations in the month of January to curb anti-social elements. During the search operations, 37 hotels, 19 guest houses, 40 bus stands, 1,202 shops and 19 hostels were screened. Besides, 13,435 houses, 66,648 persons were searched and data was checked. More than 10,000 tenants were checked. Action was taken against 386 persons for violating the law.