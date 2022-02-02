Punjab LG system to be example for other provinces

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan wanted to take Pakistan ahead and the opposition wanted to take it backward. Unity and solidarity are needed to tackle the challenges facing Pakistan, for which all sections of society, including political and religious parties, have to make decisions that go beyond political interests and go in best interests of the nation. In Punjab, the government is pursuing a policy of power devolution through local government elections.

The governor was talking to local governments Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and PTI delegations here at Governor’s House. During the meeting, other issues, including Punjab LG elections and government affairs were discussed.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed briefed the governor about legislation and other preparations for LG elections in Punjab. Ch Sarwar said that PM Imran Khan was pursuing a policy, as per his vision and promise, to strengthen the local government system in Punjab through devolution of powers to LG representatives to solve the people’s problems at their doorstep. He said that this would help in resolving the issue and intensifying the government initiatives for providing basic facilities to the people. Punjab's local government system will be an example for other provinces as it will transfer power to lower levels for the first time.

Ch Sarwar said that the government was using all its resources to tackle the challenges Pakistan was facing, including inflation and the economy, and all the international economic institutions were appreciating the steps taken by the government for the country’s economic development. Credit goes to PM economic team which has saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy. First time in history work is also being done for the equal development and prosperity in the country. Ch Sarwar said that if the political opponents thought that they would succeed in bringing any pressure on the government through their protests, then it would not be possible as the government was strong. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the government was starting the LG polls first phase in Punjab from 15 May and transparency would be ensured in these LG elections as per Constitution and law. PTI has started all preparations for the LG elections. Inshallah, the decision of the people will also come in favour of PTI and the opponents will not get anything but disappointment once again, the minister added.