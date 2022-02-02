Woman cop posted first AIG Gender Equality

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have set up a new wing to ensure equal opportunities to women in the province and posted a female officer as first assistant inspector general (AIG) Gender Equality.

A superintendent of police who recently reported to the province, Ayesha Khan, has been appointed the AIG Gender Equality.

“This is the first time such a position has been created for a lady police officer anywhere in the country. The new officer has been posted to ensure equal opportunities to women in KP,” said Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari.

The decision was taken weeks after the police chief met a delegation of women officers of the United Nations and held discussions about encouraging more women to join the police and serve the community, along with creating a more conducive environment for the almost 50 per cent population of the province. According to the IGP, the force is working on an app to help women in distress. “The job is almost done. We are conducting field trials,” said Moazzam Ansari.

An official said Ayesha Khan was recently transferred from Islamabad and had reported to the Central Police Office recently.

“The new AIG was posted to encourage more women to join the police, impart better training, and create improved working conditions for lady police officers at police stations and other offices,” said an official. The new office has been mandated to formulate policies to reduce violence against women both at home and in the workplace.

Apart from AIG Gender Equality, Ayesha Khan will also serve as principal staff officer to the IGP for women affairs.

The KP had got the first woman district police officer when Sonia Shamroz was posted in Lower Chitral over a year ago.

The Capital City Police is also raising a special gender protection unit to better utilize the strength and facilities at the women police station.

The new unit will have a helpline and a lady police officer trained in victim support. It will be connected to the 15 helpline and BOLO helpline of the Social Welfare Department.

Officials said the unit would be the nerve centre for all the women desks being set up in the Asaan Insaf Marakiz in Peshawar.

They added a daycare centre is also being set up for the children of women police officers at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.