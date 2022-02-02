Covid-19 cases: 15 more educational institutions closed

PESHAWAR: At least 15 more educational institutions were closed down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the high positivity rate of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Four more educational institutions have been closed down in the provincial metropolis for a week, which would be reopened only after the vaccination of all its staff members and students above the age of 12.

The institutions, closure of which was notified on Tuesday, included: Directorate of Special Education Complex, Phase-5 Hayatabad, Government High School, Sardar Garhi, GT Road, Government High School Sarband, Bara Road, Pak-Turk International School Junior Section, Circular Road, Town Campus.

The district administration, Peshawar, directed the school management to ensure quarantine of the affected people and vaccination of all their staff and students above the age of 12.

The police were asked to ensure controlled movement of the people from and to the affected areas.

Muhammad Farooq adds From Swabi: The district administration closed down 11 educational institutions in Swabi after both teachers and students were found suffering from COVID-19.

A notification issued by the Swabi Deputy Commissioner office said that in pursuance of the reported COVID-19 cases and keeping in view the recommendation of the District Health Officer, the competent authority was pleased to order the lockdown for a minimum period of 10 days as authorised under the rules of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020.

In the closed educational institutions, there were three girls high schools, two girls colleges and six educational institutions for boys.

The institutions were: Government Girls High School, Shewa, Working Folks Grammar School Shahmansoor, High School Shahmansoor No1 and No 2, High School Tordher, High School Haryan, Higher Secondary School Manki, Girls Degree College Karnal Sher Kiley, Girls High School Gohati, Girls Degree College Maneri and Girls High School, Tordher. The Health officials directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to deal with the increasing number of coronavirus in the district.