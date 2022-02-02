96 ASI’s promoted

HARIPUR: The departmental promotion committee of Hazara police on Tuesday approved the promotion of 96 assistant sub-inspectors of police to sub-inspector of Police, official sources said.
The meeting was held with Regional Police Officer Hazara Mirvais Niaz in the chair. The committee thoroughly reviewed the academic qualification, performance and training received by the assistant sub-inspectors from across the Hazara division and found 96 officers eligible for the promotion. The promoted ASI include 13 from Haripur, Abbottabad 27, Mansehra 24, Battagram 8, Torghar 13 and 11 from Kohistan.
