PPP leader says TI’s report exposed PTI govt

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Humayun Khan on Tuesday said the Transparency International’s report had exposed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
Talking to reporters, he said the TI’s report had proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the captain of a team that has established a record of corruption.
Humayun Khan said the PTI government promoted the corrupt elements during its three and a half years rule. He said the PTI government had failed to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation.
The PPP leader observed that the report was a charge-sheet against the PTI government. He said the prices of daily use commodities had increased due to
corrupt practices of the inefficient rulers. He said the corrupt elements had pushed the country towards bankruptcy.
Humayun Khan said that those looting the national exchequer were busy with mudslinging and character assassination of the opposition instead of doing any work for the welfare and prosperity of the country.
