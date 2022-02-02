83 flood-hit schools rebuilt in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reconstructed 83 flood affected schools, while work on 27 other flood-damaged buildings were in progress in the nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a meeting was told on Tuesday.

The project steering committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain to review the progress of KP Reconstruction Programme, said a press release.

Work on establishment of eight satellite stations for ERS 1122 was ongoing on major highways and motorways of the province, it said, adding, USAID also shown their satisfaction on both the physical and financial progress which is almost 93 percent.

PDMA KP has recently reconstructed 52 schools in Malakand Division, including 28 in Swat, six in Lower Dir, eight in Upper Dir, five in Malakand, five in Shangla district, it said. About 31 schools in other districts have been completed which include Nowshera 18, Charsadda 5, Peshawar 2 and 6 in DI Khan district.

The PDMA-PaRRSA, the communique said, also rehabilitated/reconstructed 56 number of Water Supply schemes including water storage tanks; hand pumps/drinking water supply systems in the remote areas and far-flung areas of Buner and Swat, benefiting about 124,355 persons.