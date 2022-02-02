Marble industries start shutter down strike

MARDAN: Marble and Mines Industries Development Association on Tuesday organised a protest camp at Mardan industrial state and started a shutter down strike against fuel price adjustment and other taxes.
Industries Development Association’s provincial chairman Mohammad Sajjad Kan and others said that they had started a shutter down strike against electricity fuel price adjustment, quarter tariff adjustment, extra tax and double goods and services tax (GST) as well as closure of factories in Mardan district.
They added that in 2012, the Peshawar High Court had ruled against the recovery of fuel price adjustment (FPA) but the government was still receiving the tax.
“We will file a writ petition against the FPA because it is an injustice and a violation of the 18th Amendment,” Mohammad Sajjad Kan said.
They argued that the provincial government should recommend to the federal government that the FPA surcharge on electricity bills be abolished immediately.
