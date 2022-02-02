Official relinquishes charge to avoid contempt proceedings

ABBOTTABAD: The director general of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has relinquished his charge to avoid facing contempt of court proceedings.

The court had given him time to implement its orders or face contempt proceedings. However, the court directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash to present a posting order for Raza Ali Habib at the next date fixed for February 09, 2022. Sardar Muhammad Ramazan had filed the petition through his lawyer Tauqir Ahmad Advocate.

The petitioner had prayed to implement the judgement of the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Circuit Bench that had declared the appointment of GDA director general as illegal, without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

The court had termed the appointment violation of Section 10 of the Galiyat Development Authority (Amendment) Act 2020.

Raza Ali Habib, an officer in grade 18 in Pakistan Railways was posted as Director (Admin) Galiyat Development Authority in his own pay scale on deputation. He was also given additional charge of the post of director general GDA.

The petitioner took the plea that being an officer of BS-18 Raza Ali Habib could not be posted as director general GDA.

The court accepted the contempt of court petition filed by Sardar Muhammad Ramazan against the appointment of director general Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) for willfully defying the order of the high court.

The court had issued a notice to director general of the Galiyat Development Authority to appear in person before the bench. He had claimed that the provincial cabinet made his order as director general in the light of the high court’s decision and he enjoyed all the perks and privileges.

Accompanied by a number of senior lawyers, Raza Ali Habib entered the court room on Tuesday to face the contempt of court proceedings.

The bench comprising Justice Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakil Ahmed asked him as to why he had not complied with the court orders.

The court expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its order and provided him another opportunity.

The court asked him to either implement the court order by relinquishing the charge as director general by 2pm or face the contempt of court proceedings.

The court directed the advocate general to ask the chief secretary KP to present further posting order of Raza Ali Habib on next date.

Raza Ali Habib submitted the relinquished charge report before the court in the scheduled time.

Raza Ali Habib in his “relinquishment of charge” letter addressed to Chief Secretary, available with The News, stated that Sardar Muhammad Ramazan had filed the contempt of court proceedings against Shehzad Khan Bangash, Chief Secretary KP and others in W.P No 1384-A/2020.

The contempt of court proceedings had been fixed for hearing before high court bench Abbottabad on January 26, 2022 with the direction to the undersigned to appear in person on the next date of hearing.

Therefore, the undersigned appeared before the high court and after arguments of case the high court directed him to relinquish the charge of the post of director general GDA and submit compliance report.

Raza Ali Habib relinquished the charge of the post of director general GDA Abbottabad today.