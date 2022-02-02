Two POs killed

BANNU: Two proclaimed offenders (POs) were killed din an encounter with police in in the limits of Ahmadzai Police Station on Tuesday.

Police said a raid was conducted on the hideouts of drug peddlers and criminals in the mountainous area of Pang.

An official said the criminals opened fire on police and the cops retaliated, killing two POs identified as Ehtishamullah and Ameer Khan.

DPO Bannu Imran Shahid said both the POs were wanted in several cases of heinous nature. The police recovered a SMG rifle, 30 bore pistol, two hand grenades, and drugs from them.