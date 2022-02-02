2022 to be marked as Year of Youth

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the year 2022 would be observed as the Year of Youth in the country.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, the PM's aide said multiple activities, including jobs, skills and art and culture fairs as well as sports events, would be arranged to facilitate the youth for employment during the year.

He said Pakistan will also host 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Conference in August this year in which Youth Ministers from fifty-four countries will participate.

"The conference will prove to be an important platform to present soft image of the country and showcase the youth talent."

Sharing data of ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme, the Special Assistant said two to three billion rupees are being disbursed among the youth for entrepreneurship every month, and during the last three months, over eight billion rupees were distributed.

He said five thousand new businesses were started with this amount and 15,000 people got jobs. He said under ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Skills for All initiative, sixty thousand scholarships are being offered, while one hundred thousand scholarships had already been provided.

The special assistant said the youth having interest in sports is also being fully encouraged to grow under ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Sports Talent Hunt Programme.

He said talent hunt is being carried out in twelve sports.

"The government intends to make sportsmen able to earn their livelihood in a respectable way," he said.