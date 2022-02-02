Guided tours delayed due to corona spike

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has delayed the guided tours to Leopard Preserve Zone in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) due to a spike in omicron cases in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the details, the IWMB has made all necessary arrangements for the guided tours but given the increasing coronavirus cases, it has decided to postpone the plan of guided tour for quite some time.

The IWMB officials have identified the areas carrying territory markings and pugmarks of leopards in the Leopard Preserve Zone that would be shown to the visitors during the guided tours.

The trained and well-equipped guards have also been made available that would provide security to the visitors on the trails and forest areas.

The registration of the visitors was about to start but the sudden increase in coronavirus cases especially in the capital city has forced IWMB to make some delays in its plan of guided tours.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam inaugurated the first-ever Common Asian Leopard Preserve Zone at Trail-6 on the 1st of this month.

The purpose of this zone is to help protect critically endangered big cat species and promote wildlife tourism in the national park that is interestingly lying close to the settled areas.

A family of seven leopards has become permanent residents of the national park as all of them live in their natural habitat and never leave the area for some other location. The IWMB chairperson informed that they are excited to see fresh markings of leopards inside the leopard preserve zone in the national park.

“Soon we will open it to the public for limited guided tours after proper registration but there is some delay due to the current Covid-19 spike,” she said.