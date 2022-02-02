3 die of corona in Pindi, 1,136 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as 1,136 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the virus has claimed another three lives, all from Rawalpindi that has taken death toll from the twin cities to 2,222.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the region has dropped down to around 12 per cent in the last three days that was well over 16 per cent in the previous week however the number of COVID-19 patients being reported from the twin cities is still much higher.

To date, a total of 169,637 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 149,387 patients have recovered however, the number of active cases belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 18,028 on Tuesday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 932 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 128,429 of which 112,306 patients have so far recovered. The virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though as many as 980 patients belonging to the federal capital had already died of the illness. After the addition of 129 active cases to the existing pool, the number of active cases from the federal capital has jumped to 15,143 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the death of another three COVID-19 patients from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll to 1,242 while confirmation of 204 new patients positive for the infection has taken tally to 41,208 of which 37,081 patients have recovered from the illness.

There were 2,885 active cases of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi on Tuesday of which 54 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 2,831 were in isolation at their homes.