Killing of Christian priest reflects failing law, order situation: NCHR

Islamabad: National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha has condemned the attack on Christian Priest in Peshawar.

The commission urged for an immediate and speedy investigation of the attack. The NCHR Member Minorities Manzoor Masih attended the funeral of Priest William Siraj who lost his life in the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday. The NCHR Member Minorities demands the justice and protection of the Christian community from the Government. He further said that such attacks highlight the law and order situation of the country.

"The gunmen killed the Christian leader in broad daylight. This is yet another testament of failing law and order situation and the increased vulnerability of the minorities," he said. The NCHR demanded the authorities arrest the suspects at the earliest. The lives of minorities are not safe and the administration has failed to protect them. Member Minorities further stated that the matter should not go unnoticed and authorities must hold the culprits.