Development work to start at KHA sports complex this mont

KARACHI: Massive development work is going to be launched at Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) sports complex in February.

The sports facility will get a new blue Astro Turf, 44-room hostel for players, a gymnasium, a swimming pool and a large TV screen for the spectators, 'The News' learnt on Tuesday.

Provincial minister Shehla Raza, who is also KHA’s chairperson, while talking to this scribe confirmed that the Sindh government has approved a number of projects in various disciplines at the KHA sports complex and that the foundation stone of these sports projects is likely to be put up next month.

The provincial minister said that the Sindh government did a remarkable job as far as the promotion of sports is concerned and every year these sports facilities are increasing in all parts of the province.

She said that KHA sports complex astro turf was old and needed to be replaced.

She said that KHA’s sports complex is located in the heart of the city at Karachi University Road.

"The young boys and girls of these areas will get to play a number of sports at one place. It is going to be a great opportunity for them to polish their talent, and emerge as successful sportsmen and sportswomen at the national and international level," Shehla added.

She said that KHA secretary Haider Husain's efforts could not be overlooked in this regard, as he had done a wonderful job not only for the promotion of hockey but also other disciplines.

Shehla was hopeful that the KHA sports complex would become one of the best places for organising a number of sports competitions in various disciplines in near future.

She said that for the first time in Pakistan's domestic hockey a Surface Mounted Device (SMD) is going to be installed to show action replay.

The KHA secretary Haider Husain said that Lawn Tennis, Basketball, Table tennis, Volleyball, Snooker, Boxing rings, and all leading indoor games would be possible in the gymnasium.

He said that an international standard indoor swimming pool is also part of the sports project, and there would be a walking track.

He further said that seating area for 5000 spectators would be built at the hockey stadium and for around 2000 spectators at the indoor gymnasium.

Haider said that the development work at the KHA sports complex is likely to commence by the middle of February.