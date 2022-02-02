Noor Zaman given warning by PSA for Code of Conduct breach

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association has issued a warning to promising Pakistani junior player Noor Zaman.
Noor, who is a grandson of former world champion Qamar Zaman, breached the PSA Code of Conduct Article 4.L. (Abuse of Racket or Equipment).
He committed this offence during the CAS International Squash Championships in Islamabad in October last.
“The referee who reported this incident to PSA was under pressure fearing backlash from Qamar Zaman,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’.
Initially, the source added, the referee reported this incident but required documentary evidence so he asked for the recording of Noor’s match.
“But the staff under the influence of the legendary player used delaying tactics and was reluctant to provide him the video,” said the source.
