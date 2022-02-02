Afridi joins Gladiators after negative antigen test

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi joined Quetta Gladiators after his antigen test returned negative on Tuesday.

Afridi had cleared the PCR test the other day. He will be available for his team’s match against Islamabad United on Thursday (tomorrow).

“Star allrounder Afridi has joined the team after his antigen test returned negative,” team manager Azam Khan said.

The other day young all-rounder Hassan Khan had joined the squad as a partial replacement for Afridi.

The franchise also said that Jason Roy and James Vince will be joining the team early Wednesday (today).

“Noor Ahmed will be joining us after Afghanistan’s ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign,” the franchise said.