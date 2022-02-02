Ramiz unlikely to attend NA body meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja who is busy these days conducting interviews to shortlist Pakistan national team coaches is unlikely to appear before the National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC that meets Thursday.

Both the PCB Chairman and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials were asked to appear before the committee for comprehensive briefing on their respective games with a special focus on improving teams’ performance in international events.

The committee members were highly concerned about the absence of Ramiz Raja from the last month’s meeting and refused to listen to other PCB officials present on the occasion.

The committee chairman asked Ramiz Raja to ensure his presence in the committee’s next meeting which now has been set for Thursday.

However, it is highly unlikely that Ramiz who is in Karachi busy conducting online interviews with some leading contenders for the coaching job will appear. “Ramiz is too busy these days as the PCB is facing time constraints for the appointment of coaching staff with the national team. With Australian team due to arrive in Pakistan later this month and the camp dates for Test aspirants already finalised, the PCB feels that they have already got late for these appointments.

The PCB chairman is busy finalising arrangements that include the appointment of coaches and support staff. Due to his hectic engagements, it is highly unlikely that Ramiz would attend the NA Committee meeting Thursday.

The NA Committee recently recommended to the government to approve Rs1 billion per annum for the promotion of hockey, enabling the PHF to start national and international activities. However, the government has so far done nothing in this regard.

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa is to attend the meeting and brief committee members on the future plans including Pakistan teams’ participation in international events. The PHF is struggling to arrange finances for carrying out its international plans. It is likely that the PHF secretary will again seek the committee’s help to get the federal government to give it a special grant.