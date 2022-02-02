Yorkshire, Qalandars, Momentum Multiply Titans sign agreement

KARACHI: Yorkshire County Cricket Club has announced a three-way partnership with South African franchise Momentum Multiply Titans and Lahore Qalandars to develop its commitment to nurturing undiscovered cricketing talent.

This relationship will enable the clubs from three continents to find talent from diverse communities, offering new opportunities for boys and girls to earn scholarships overseas and train with some of the best players in world cricket.

Momentum Multiply Titans and its Sky Blues Trust have player development at the forefront of their organisational objectives, aiming to develop and nurture underprivileged young cricketers. This partnership builds on the existing relationship with the Lahore Qalandars and Yorkshire County Cricket Club, announced in December 2021. The Lahore Qalandars’ Players Development Programme has so far engaged over half a million young people across Pakistan.

Lord Patel of Bradford OBE, Chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said: “We are incredibly excited to extend our pioneering partnership with the Lahore Qalandars and team up with the Momentum Multiply Titans. “The Momentum Multiply Titans and Lahore Qalandars are leaders in ensuring that cricket is accessible for everyone and both already have phenomenal outreach initiatives in their respective countries. We are keen to learn from them how best to provide more opportunities to develop aspiring talent across Yorkshire and beyond, by developing an open and supportive pathway system.”

Sameen Rana, Chief Operating Officer, Lahore Qalandars, said: “This partnership is a landmark step in the right direction that will actually have a great impact in our cricketing circle. This is a terrific opportunity for all of us to make a difference and a valuable contribution in creating diversity in the field of cricket.

“Our player development programme has broken the barrier to entry providing a level field to those who otherwise couldn’t rise. I am excited to have Titans on board alongside Yorkshire, and this exchange programme will enable youngsters from different cultures to gain exposure. We look forward to continued expansion and fully supporting Yorkshire’s steps to nurture talent and its sincere commitment to tackle discrimination and racism,” he added.