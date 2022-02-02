Nothing but a farce

This refers to the editorial ‘The accountability show’ (February 1). It has rightly criticised the NAB’s modus operandi and handling of the case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. His arrest was unjustified as there was no proof of any irregularity in his purchase of lands. Given that the former accountability adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar, has already resigned, who will compensate the victim’s eight-months long illegal detention, and how? Jailing someone – especially someone famous – without substantial evidence against him/her brings ignominy to the country and it institutions. It is time to revisit our SOPs on arrests and laws so that real justice can be delivered.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
