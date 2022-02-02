 
close
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Guardians of morality

February 02, 2022

“Over 28.9m obscene TikTok videos blocked: PTA”. Can the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) explain how it defines “obscenity” – a relative term?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

Comments