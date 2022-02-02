Spreading love

As soon as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season arrives, there is countrywide excitement. Once a match begins, there is no screen in the city that does not have a crowd in front of it. There is no denying that PSL brings entertainment and joy during these gloomy times. However, unfortunately, people get carried away in their love for the sport.

Healthy and fun competition turns to hate speech and slander galore. Worse still is that this hatred outlives the PSL season. People must understand that sports are meant for recreation – not hatred. In these dreary times, all moments of joy should be cherished and shared.

Muhammad Hamza Javed

Lahore