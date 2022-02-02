Spreading love

As soon as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season arrives, there is countrywide excitement. Once a match begins, there is no screen in the city that does not have a crowd in front of it. There is no denying that PSL brings entertainment and joy during these gloomy times. However, unfortunately, people get carried away in their love for the sport.
Healthy and fun competition turns to hate speech and slander galore. Worse still is that this hatred outlives the PSL season. People must understand that sports are meant for recreation – not hatred. In these dreary times, all moments of joy should be cherished and shared.
Muhammad Hamza Javed
Lahore
This refers to the editorial ‘The accountability show’ . It has rightly criticised the NAB’s modus operandi and...
“Over 28.9m obscene TikTok videos blocked: PTA”. Can the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority explain how it...
Nothing could be more deplorable than hoarding the medicines needed for the treatment of the Covid-19 virus, merely to...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Legal reforms’ . One agrees with the editorial’s claim that the incumbent...
Recently, National Savings has launched a debit card facility in order to reduce delays in the delivery of the...
Residents of Karachi have been facing many problems as a result of damaged roads. The lack of a proper drainage system...
Comments