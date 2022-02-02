Nothing could be more deplorable than hoarding the medicines needed for the treatment of the Covid-19 virus, merely to earn profits. Unfortunately, those who partake such heinous crimes do not believe their behaviour to be a breach of moral or religious edicts.
They perceive and justify such unethical and illegal acts as legitimate business activities. The only way to keep a check on all such exploitative tactics is to ensure strict adherence to the laws – the government has to act now.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
