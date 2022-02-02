Bumpy rides

Residents of Karachi have been facing many problems as a result of damaged roads. The lack of a proper drainage system and countless potholes are major reasons for the shabby state of the city’s roads. Pedestrians may trip over a pothole, resulting in an injury, or broken roads may cause delays in ambulances trying to get patients to hospitals, leading to loss of life. There has been an increase in the number of traffic jams and accidents over the years. Piles of garbage can be seen on roads, creating filth and becoming breeding grounds of diseases.

In 2017, damaged roads caused 35 percent of the 30,000 road accidents in Karachi. Another major reason for such accidents is the removal of service lanes, which forces drivers to drive on the wrong side of the road. Wrong-way driving, particularly by motorcyclists, has, unfortunately, become a permanent trend due to which both motorists and pedestrians face difficulties. The government should arrange for immediate repair and maintenance of all damaged roads, and ensure adherence to traffic laws.

M Mumtaz Hussain

Karachi

*****

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the state of the Pind Dadan Khan Road, Jhelum. The 28-kilometres long road is nearly in shambles. On the persistent demand of the locals it was once repaired slightly in 2016, but after a mere four months it was in a terrible state again.

Traffic jams are common on this dilapidated road with its countless potholes. It takes well over 80 minutes to travel on this road. It is also worth mentioning that audit reports from 2016 claim that “due to poor internal control and financial mismanagement, irregular payment was made without Cubic Test, resulting in possibility of sub-standard work.” The government must ensure that those involved in mismanagement and sub-standard work are penalised and the road is fixed at the earliest.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan

Rawalpindi