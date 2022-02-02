Planning policy

This refers to the letter ‘Comprehensive enough?’ by Abdul Rafay Jamali (January 29). The writer has correctly pointed out that trade with India is a pressing matter. It may be a test of how Pakistan delinks its political issues from the economic ones. Geo-economics will require both the nuclear powers to rethink their animosity, when mutual cooperation could deliver tremendous benefits, peace and stability for the entire region.
However, a consensus of all stakeholders regarding the NSP is mandatory for its proper implementation. The government should table the NSP in parliament as debating over it could reveal its deficiencies and weaknesses. Our economy is debt-ridden and needs all the help it can get. The NSP may prove fruitful if sincere coordinated efforts are made.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nanakana Sahib
