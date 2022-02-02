Dispelling suspicion

This refers to the news report ‘SC verdict in Justice Faez Isa case historic: Bhoon’ (January 31). Six honourable judges of the review bench decided to abruptly terminate the proceedings against Justice Faez Isa by giving him the benefit of doubt, while four dissenting judges chose to take a different line. Needless to say, that four judges dissented is a fact that carries immense weight in view of the sensitivity of the matter.

Given people’s distrust of government institutions and the fact that corruption is growing unchecked in the country, one feels that the Supreme Court should have ordered a thorough probe instead. This would allay the concerns of all those who may disagree with the verdict.

Arif Majeed

Karachi