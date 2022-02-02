Oil sales jump 14.5pc in 7 months

KARACHI: Oil marketing industry recorded 14.5 percent growth in its sales, which surged to 12.91 million tons in the first seven months of current fiscal, compared to 11.27 million tons in the same period of the last year.

In the month January, total oil sales increased to 1.80 million tons compared to 1.52 million tons in the same month of last year, showing a growth of 18.9 percent and on month-on-month basis. It was up by 19.6 percent against the preceding month of December, a research report of Arif Habib Limited revealed here on Tuesday.

The sale of petrol grew 10.7 percent in July-January of current fiscal to stand at 5.26 million tons against 4.75 million tons in the same period of the last fiscal.