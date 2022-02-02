Rupee extends gain

KARACHI: The rupee extended gain for a second consecutive session on Tuesday aided by healthy inflows and slowdown in dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 176.43 to the dollar, 0.16 percent stronger than Monday’s close of 176.72.
Dealers said the rupee continued gaining ground on some let up in import payments, while the news of landing $1 billion sukuk proceeds in Pakistan also supported the currency.
“We saw some decline in the importer demand and at the same time the exporters sold dollars, which improved the supply of the greenback in the market,” said a foreign exchange dealer.
“With another $1 billion is expected to come soon from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s forex reserves are expected to boost and the rupee to appreciate further,” he added.
The government has raised $1.0 billion through the issuance of international sukuk. The IMF executive board will meet today (Wednesday) to consider Pakistan’s request for the completion of the sixth review of the IMF $6 billion loan programme.
Traders expect the IMF board will clear the sixth review as the country has met all the conditions needed to get the loan tranche from the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility.
