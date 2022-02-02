Giant problems

LAHORE: Managing the economy is becoming tougher for the government as both external and internal factors are frustrating its aim of bringing stability in prices.

Crude oil and edible oil are the two commodities that must be imported; one for transport and industry, and the other as a necessary consumption item for all households in the country. Crude oil rates have shown no sign of easing in recent months.

Its high price is taxing our foreign exchange and bringing a bad name for the government that must increase the rates in line with increase in global prices. The rates have been put on hold for this fortnight but for how long?

There is a way out to reduce the impact of increase or decline in crude oil rate. The state should charge a fixed amount on the levies it charges on a litre of each petroleum product instead of charging on a percentage basis.

In this case, the government mints money on any increase in the global rates as the amount of sales tax also increases with increase in the rate of crude oil. If the sales tax is fixed and other levies are also fixed then the fortnightly adjustment would only be to the extent of increase or decline in global rates of petroleum products.

Fluctuations would be tolerable. The government increases the cost of industry, transportation, and agriculture by using petroleum products as revenue generators.

In the same way there should be a fixed duty and sales tax on the import of edible oil. Its price is constantly on the rise. If the duty and sales tax is in terms of percentage then the cost of the oil will increase with every increase in its price in the global market, and any decline in the value of our currency.

Tax on a litre of edible oil should be fixed at Rs40 per litre on any import price. If the price of oil increases globally then the impact would be to the extent of increased price only.

Actual avenues of revenues are elsewhere and openly visible to all.

High-rise buildings where owners are not even registered in the tax net and posh multimillion luxury cars driven by tax evaders should be targeted. Revenue officials should raid markets and premises where smuggled goods are stocked or sold.

Revenue must be generated from where it is due and not from hapless consumers who have no voice. The traders must be properly taxed.

Technology should be used to eliminate the under-filing of production. Sales tax theft in beverages, cement and sugar sectors is common knowledge.

Cement manufacturers once monitored their production electronically (though for cartelisation) but the government revenues were increased. This government announced electronic monitoring of all major large-scale industries, but nothing practical was done in this regard.

Traders have been tamed in India where sales tax at retail level is successfully practiced.

We have been unable to increase the point of sales registration of retail outlets.

Revenues have multiplied from outlets that have installed POS regime that is directly connected with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) server. The number of revenue officers in FBR is mind blowing.

Over 25,000 workforces should be assigned to add at least 10 outlets per month in the POS regime instead of sitting idle in their offices. Bringing in technology would provide them relief if they were overloaded with work.

Technology would eliminate the contact between the taxpayer and tax collector. Technology should be used to monitor the officers or staff that must perform public dealings.

Placement of surveillance cameras at all public dealings and places would reduce corruption.

The taxpayer or any other applicant asking for a service must be provided the footage recording of his/her meeting with the dealing officers on nominal fee (the recording can be easily transferred to the smartphone).

These look harsh measures but the level of corruption in Pakistan has reached a stage where such harsh measures have become a necessity.

The issue of malfunctioning surveillance cameras and equipment must be transparently resolved, and any malfunctioning must be reported within an hour.

Only technology can provide the relief that the common man in Pakistan needs. The government would then feel no need to raise revenues through harsh measures that tax the poor.

Increasing levies with increase in prices are borne by the consumers. The businesses factor in the increase in levies in the cost and also increase their profit share based on percentage of the sales price.