Govt to focus on early childhood development

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been designing an early childhood development (ECD) policy to lay sustainable foundations for building human capital and to break intergenerational cycle of poverty, which it seeks to make part of the fiscal budget 2022-23.

In this regard, the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives launched three reports on Tuesday- ECD Policy Mapping in Pakistan, National Policy Dialogue and Parenting Package (Key Family Care Practices). The reports were prepared in collaboration with the UNICEF.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Jahanzeb Khan was the chief guest, while Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, UNICEF Country representative Aida Girma, Member (A&FS) Dr Hamid Jamil, representatives of provincial government and senior officers and SUN unit, attended the ceremony. Khan said children were the future of the nation and needed to be nurtured to be productive members of the society.

“To reap the demographic dividend, the government is undertaking reforms with the support of developments partners,” he added.

He advised for timely interventions to make the programmes part of the fiscal budget 2022-23. He also said that a coordinated approach was needed between all the stakeholders, including the private sector academia, research and media.

Talking of ECD as a sustainable way forward for addressing poverty, he highlighted that the primary work has to go on in the provincial and local domain, while the federal government would support the programme.

Secretary Planning, Abdul Aziz Uqaili said the government of Pakistan was fully cognizant of the importance of ECD and its relationship with optimal childrearing for human resource development and economic growth and development in the long run.

He said sustainable development was the government’s priority with international commitments focusing on food security, nutrition, poverty, health and education.