Stocks extend gains leaning on loan hopes

Stocks on Tuesday rallied for second day, betting on International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan revival, taking somewhat alarming inflation data in a stride, traders said.

After testing a high of 45,753.53 and a low of 45,372.27 points, KSE-100 Share Index, the key gauge of country’s capital market, grabbed 299.82 points or 0.66 percent to close at 45,674.50 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

According to Pearl Research, the equities remained on the rise as IMF's Board was seen taking a decision in Pakistan’s favour in its meeting.

Similarly, improved activities were seen across the board as investors were keeping eyes on expected recovery in macros, the brokerage analysed.

Meanwhile, the Pearl Research report said inflation jumped to 12.96 percent in January 2022, hitting a two-year high, which didn’t seem to drag the market sentiment due to the SBP’s (State Bank of Pakistan) forward guidance.

Topline Securities in a note said positive momentum continued throughout the day and eventually.

Hopes of IMF programme resumption in the next couple of days, government decision to delay the increase in petroleum product prices, and the arrival of CPI (Consumer Price Index) based inflation numbers in line with the street expectation helped the stocks rally, the brokerage said.

PSEL, FFC, MARI, MCB, and FCCL cumulatively added 139 points, while TRG, HUBC, and SYS lost 61 points to profit-taking.

KSE-30 Shares Index also closed higher by 83.87 points or 0.47 percent to 17,913.83 points.

Traded shares, however, increased 61 million shares to 312.50 million from 251.68 million. The trading value increased to Rs9.48 billion from Rs8.56 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.809 trillion from Rs7.755 trillion. Out of 366 actives in the session, 221 posted gains, 115 losses, while 30 remained unchanged.

Analysts at JS Research said the market maintained bullish momentum for the second session owing to clarity regarding IMF programne, Prime Minister's visit to China to seek more loans and better FBR revenue numbers for 7MFY22.

Headline inflation clocked in at 13 percent for the month of January, lower than the street consensus of 13.5 percent, the JS analysts said.

Nestle Pakistan was the top gainer as it rose Rs108.33 to Rs5,708.33 per share, followed by Pak Services that jumped Rs107.90 to Rs1,757.90 per share.

Bata Pakistan ended up being the worst loser of the day by falling Rs146.44 to Rs2,001.56 per share, while Mehmood Textile was the second worst loser as it slipped by Rs40.50 to end at Rs687.50 per share.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed bullish amid higher trades on a bull-run in global equities.

Higher global crude oil prices, speculations over $3 billion loan from China, and expected positive outcome of IMF board review on Extended Fund Facility after Senate passed SBP (Amendment) Bill 2021 led to a bullish close, Mehanti said.

Ghani Global Holdings was the volume leader as it recorded a trade of 25.49 million shares, closely followed by WorldCall Telecom with 24.88 million.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Treet Corp, Hum Network, Unity Foods Ltd, Fauji Foods Ltd, Cnergyico PK, TPL Properties, TRG Pak Ltd, and Telecard Limited.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 116.14 million shares from 88.31 million shares.