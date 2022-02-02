SBP moved to scale up trade financing for oil sector

KARACHI: Country’s oil sector on Tuesday sought enhanced trade financing facilities to ensure uninterrupted supply of oil products to bolster defence as well as strategic reserves domestically.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) – a conglomerate of oil marketing companies and refineries – made this demand in a letter to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In the letter, OCAC drew Governor SBP Reza Baqir’s attention towards issues regarding availability of financing facilities from commercial banks.

“Any disruption in OMCs (oil marketing companies) and refineries’ business will result in catastrophic impact on the entire energy supply chain of Pakistan,” OCAC wrote in the letter.

According to OCAC letter, during the first half of FY22, sales of POL products in the country increased 24 percent as compared to last year. Motor gasoline (petrol), high-speed diesel (HSD), furnace oil (FO) consumption went up 14 percent, 27 percent and 38 percent respectively, it added.

“This growth is primarily attributable to the surge in economic and trade activities, improvement in large-scale manufacturing, higher HSD demand from agriculture sector, robust auto sales, rising local tourism and reliance on some FO-based power plants due to higher electricity generation in the country,” OCAC noted.

Due to limited refining capacity in the country the additional demand of POL product is continuously being catered via imports and during FY21, OMCs imported 10 million metric tonnes of POL products worth $4.80 billion.

OCAC believed that working capital requirements of OMCs and refineries were increasing as a result of rupee depreciation, rising international oil prices, and a jump in local demand.

It pointed out that as of September 2021, average oil prices increased 50 percent to $81.56/barrel from $54.38/barrel in January 2O21. Moreover, local rupee has also depreciated by 7 percent since January 2021.

OCAC also noted that as all economies across the globe were coming out of the Covid-19 related lockdowns and international commodity prices were sharply rising, there was a significant surge in global oil prices, whereby year-to-date crude oil, MS, HSD, and FO prices had also gone up 70 percent, 66 percent, 57 percent, and 64 percent.

“This has resulted in manifold increase in OMCs’ non-funded facility requirements,” OCAC said and anticipated that due to opening of lockdowns in various countries and supply chain disruptions coupled tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East and Ukraine the international petroleum products’ prices were projected to increase in the upcoming months.

“Based on above facts, it is evident that there is a significant increase in trade finance requirements of refineries and OMCs,” the representative body of oil sector companies said.

It said OMCs were also bound to hold 20 days’ inventory as a licence requirement by Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which was an additional inventory-holding-cost burden.

OCAC urged the central bank to instruct banks to support uninterrupted supply of oil products.

SBP was also asked to streamline the regulatory issues regarding its prudential regulations for corporate customers as certain rules restricted banks from extending additional financing to companies.