Two outlaws injured, held by police

DADU: Two outlaws were injured and arrested on Monday by police in separate encounters, a police officer said.

Newly appointed SSP Dadu Irfan Samoon said that a special police team cordoned off the link roads of Sindhi Butra and Mankani areas within the police jurisdiction of Thaddi Muhbat and B-section police station respectively and arrested two infamous outlaws Akhtar Gadhi and Shaman Solangi after injuring them during separate encounters. The injured outlaws were later on taken to nearby hospitals, he added.