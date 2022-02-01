Sindh minister denies, students on the roads: Secretary BISE admits to increase in exams fee up to Rs4,110

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu has said the government neither raised the examination fee nor was getting fee from the students studying in public schools and colleges, while students of various schools on Monday took out rallies against charging Rs2,610 from regular students, and Rs 4,110 from private students on account of matriculation examination fee, which was Rs200 only in the last year. Reports said the Sindh government would continue to pay the students’ examinations fee to the boards and in this regard has allocated Rs2,000 million in the current financial year, out of which, Rs500 million has been released to the boards and remaining funds would also be released soon. He said the board could only receive mark sheets, pass certificates, and sports fees from the students.

The protesters demanded the authorities to abolish the excess examinations fee, otherwise they would not sit in the matriculation exam. While talking to media persons, Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sukkur Rafiq Palh said the board had increased the fee to overcome the expenses, saying the Sindh government has failed to release Rs790 million outstanding to the BISE Sukkur.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh expressed serious concerns over manifold increase in examination fees for school and college students up to Rs4,110 from Rs200. He said the Sindh government always claimed providing free education to students but despite the claim, the government has increased the examinations fee by up to 1,200 percent and that is absolutely unbearable for the parents. He said the universities and college boards were not being provided required budget, while the Sindh government had spent education funding for their other expenses. The PTI leader said if the Sindh government could not run the education sector, it should be handed over to the federation.